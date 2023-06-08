Today's weather in London, Thursday June 8
By AI Newsroom
Today, in the morning, it is sunny with the minimum at 8.5°C and the maximum at 23°C, averaging at 15.9°C. The clear sky persists throughout the afternoon, making for a pleasant day.
Tomorrow the clear sky continues, with the minimum at 11°C and the maximum at 23.4°C, averaging at 17.7°C. The afternoon remains sunny, ensuring another enjoyable day.
Over the next few days, there will be a shift in conditions. While it will still be mostly sunny, the day after tomorrow brings moderate rain with a maximum of 19.5°C, a minimum of 14.1°C, and an average of 16.8°C. There is an 87% chance of rain, so be prepared for wetter conditions.
