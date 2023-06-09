09 June 2023

London weather forecast, Friday June 9

The day starts with a minimum of 10.8°C and gradually warms up to a maximum of 24.2°C. The morning will be cloudy with sunny spells, while the afternoon promises a glorious sunny sky, allowing for a pleasant, warm day with an average of 18.2°C.

Moving on to tomorrow, the sky will be filled with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, with a minimum of 14.8°C in the morning and a maximum of 30.5°C in the afternoon. The average will be slightly higher at 21.8°C. There is a 77% chance of patchy rain, which might bring relief during the warmer part of the day.

Over the next few days, expect a mix of sunny days and patchy rain. On the third day, the morning minimum rises to 17.6°C, with an afternoon maximum of 30.6°C, and an average of 23.1°C throughout the day. There is an increased chance of rain, with an 80% likelihood, potentially providing respite from the heat. Overall, the coming days will be a mix of warm temperatures, sunshine, and occasional rain showers, offering a variety of conditions.

