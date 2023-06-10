Get out the sun cream, London's sizzling in the sun this weekend!
Today will start with clear skies and plenty of sunshine with a maximum of 30.9°C and a minimum of 15°C. Some cloud may drift in during the afternoon with a chance of patchy rain later on.
Tomorrow brings a chance of moderate rain, as the day's maximum is expected to reach 29.1°C while the minimum lowers to 16.5°C. In the morning, clear skies will give way to sunnier conditions. The afternoon will see a transition to more overcast skies and a temperature near 29.1°C, accompanied by an 89% chance of rain.
Over the next few days, the forecast indicates moderate rain on the horizon. On Monday, the highest temperature will be 26°C while the lowest dips to 16.4°C. Morning conditions will start with mist and will gradually shift to sunnier weather. The afternoon will be marked by patchy rain, occasional sunshine, and a high near 26°C. As the days progress, the chance of rain remains relatively high, so it is advisable to prepare accordingly.
