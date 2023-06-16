Today's weather in London, Friday June 16
By AI Newsroom
The morning begins sunny with a minimum of 14.2°C and as the day progresses, the temperature increases up to the maximum of 29.5°C. The afternoon remains sunny, maintaining the warmth throughout the day.
As for tomorrow, the morning starts with a minimum of 13.8°C, gradually increasing to a maximum of 27°C. The day remains sunny, offering consistent warm conditions.
In the following days, there is a notable shift, with moderate rain expected. The minimum temperature starts at 14.6°C in the morning and reaches up to 25°C in the afternoon. The chance of rainfall is relatively high, at 86%, so prepare for wet conditions during this period.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox