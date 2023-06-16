16 June 2023

Today's weather in London, Friday June 16

By AI Newsroom
16 June 2023

The morning begins sunny with a minimum of 14.2°C and as the day progresses, the temperature increases up to the maximum of 29.5°C. The afternoon remains sunny, maintaining the warmth throughout the day.

As for tomorrow, the morning starts with a minimum of 13.8°C, gradually increasing to a maximum of 27°C. The day remains sunny, offering consistent warm conditions.

In the following days, there is a notable shift, with moderate rain expected. The minimum temperature starts at 14.6°C in the morning and reaches up to 25°C in the afternoon. The chance of rainfall is relatively high, at 86%, so prepare for wet conditions during this period.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Day one of first Ashes Test – Crunch time for Ben Stokes’ bold new approach

cricket

Today's weather in London, Friday June 16

news

‘Synthetic’ human embryos created without eggs or sperm

science