21 June 2023

Today's weather in London, Wednesday June 21

By AI Newsroom
21 June 2023

Today, the morning starts with a clear sky and gradually becomes sunny. In the afternoon, the sky continues to be bright and sunny, with the maximum reaching 27.1°C and the minimum at 14.5°C. The average for the day is around 20.9°C.

Tomorrow morning, the sky is expected to be clear with the temperature rising to a maximum of 28.8°C and a minimum of 15.5°C. In the afternoon, patchy rain is possible, and there is an 80% chance of precipitation. The day's average stands at 21.7°C.

For the next few days, the weather will see a mix of sunny spells, cloudy skies, and patchy rain. The maximum temperature is anticipated to be around 25.3°C, with a minimum of 16.1°C. The average temperature during this period is likely to be approximately 20.2°C.

