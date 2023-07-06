Here comes the sun! Today's weather in London
Today starts with a cool morning and the expectation of sunny spells throughout the day. As the morning progresses, one can expect a rise in temperature, reaching up to around 13°C. The afternoon will be a bit warmer, with temperatures peaking at 23°C. The afternoon continues with more sunny spells and a slight chance of scattered showers.
Tomorrow morning will be a bit warmer, with temperatures reaching around 14°C. It will be a sunny day from the start, with the afternoon seeing a rise in temperature, turning into a warm day reaching highs of around 30°C. It's going to be a clear day with ample sunshine throughout.
Looking ahead, the next few days will continue to see a mix of sunny spells and occasional scattered showers. The temperature will remain constant, fluctuating between a minimum of 18°C and a maximum of around 28°C. Be prepared for moderate rain in the coming days. The warmth continues and there'll be plenty of sunny spells to enjoy in between the showers.
