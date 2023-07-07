The sun has got it's hat on! Today's weather in London
Today starts with clear skies and a cool morning of approximately 14°C. As the day progresses into the afternoon, it will heat up and remain sunny, reaching a high of about 30°C.
Tomorrow morning will usher in an even cooler temperature of nearly 18°C. Unlike today's sunshine, there will be scattered showers, so keep that in mind if you're planning to step out. Into the afternoon, the sunshine will return, with temperatures reaching a high of around 27°C. That's slightly cooler than today.
In the days following, expect some rainfall. A bit of relief from the heat, temperatures will drop to an average low and high of 16°C and 23°C, respectively. It appears rain is on the horizon, making it a perfect time to snuggle indoors.
