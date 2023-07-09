Today's weather in London
Today, expect a cool morning with cloudy conditions followed by sunny spells. There might be some scattered showers, so it could be a good idea to carry an umbrella. The morning will start with a cool 16°C, gradually increasing as the day progresses. Transitioning into the afternoon, it will become warmer with the temperature hitting its peak at 23°C. At times, it may become cloudy, though there will continue to be sunny spells in between.
Moving on to tomorrow morning, it will stay roughly the same as today, cool and cloudy with sunny spells to start the day. Tomorrow morning will be slightly cooler with the temperature around 14°C. As the day goes on, the temperature will increase, making the afternoon warmer compared to today. Expect the highest temperature to reach 25°C tomorrow. Overall, it's going to be a bit warmer tomorrow with some scattered showers expected during the day.
Looking ahead to the next few days, the trend shows it's going to be generally cloudy with sunny spells and a chance of scattered showers. The temperature will fluctuate between a cool 16°C in the mornings and a warm afternoon high of around 23°C. Remember, these conditions are subject to change, so make sure to stay updated on the latest forecast.
