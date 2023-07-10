Today's London weather: Cloudy start to the week
Today will start with a crisp 14°C in the morning, under cloudy skies with sunny spells. By the afternoon, the temperature is expected to rise sharply to a maximum of 24°C. The sky will continue to be cloudy with sunny spells, providing a nice balance between the sun and the shade.
Tomorrow morning, we can anticipate a noticeable change with scattered showers expected across the region and a slight increase in the morning temperature to 16°C. Through the day, the rainfall will intensify and the temperature will climb to 24°C by the afternoon. Overall, tomorrow will be a cooler day, with a minimum temperature of 16°C and a maximum of 24°C, so it is advisable to carry an umbrella if heading out.
Looking further ahead, the next few days will see a continuation of the rainy trend. While the minimum temperature is expected to drop to a cool 14°C, the days will still be relatively warm, with a high of around 22°C forecast.
