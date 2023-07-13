Today's weather in London
Today starts with a clear morning with temperatures around 15°C. As the day progresses, it becomes cloudy with the temperature rising to around 18°C. The likelihood of scattered showers is high. Into the afternoon, the sky remains cloudy and there continues to be a chance of scattered showers. The temperature is expected to peak at about 24°C in the afternoon.
Tomorrow morning will be slightly cooler compared to today, with temperatures around 16°C. It is expected to be a cloudy morning with sunny spells and potential for scattered showers. Leading into the afternoon, the sky will remain overcast, with the chance of light drizzle. The temperature is anticipated to rise slightly to around 21°C, providing a slightly cooler day compared to today.
Looking ahead to the next few days, it seems like the trend of patchy rain will continue, with the morning temperatures hovering around 15°C. The afternoons will warm up to about 23°C. It appears that typical summer temperatures are expected, with a mix of sun and rain.
