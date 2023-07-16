16 July 2023

Today's weather in London

For today, the morning is expected to be overcast with scattered showers possible with temperatures starting at around 13°C. As we move into the afternoon, the conditions will stay mostly cloudy with sunny spells, and the temperatures will rise to a high of 21°C.

Come tomorrow morning, the day will start clear with cool temperatures of around 13°C, providing a slight drop from this morning's conditions. Moving into the afternoon, we'll see sunny conditions with temperatures set to increase slightly from today to 23°C. Overall, tomorrow will be a sunny day with temperatures ranging between 13°C and 23°C.

Looking further ahead, we can expect partly sunny days for the most part. The temperatures will fluctuate between 14°C in the mornings and rise up to highs of 24°C during the afternoons.

