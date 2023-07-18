Today's weather in London
Today will start with temperatures of around 14°C, leaning towards a cool side, featuring cloudy skies with sunny spells. As the day progresses into the afternoon, the temperature will rise to reach a maximum of 24°C. During this period, the skies will turn slightly cloudier, giving a nice break from the sun.
Moving onto tomorrow morning, the day will kick off on a cooler note compared to today with temperatures around 15°C and largely cloudy skies. The temperature will gradually rise in the afternoon, hitting a peak of 22°C. Scattered showers can be expected, providing a refreshing contrast to the warmth. The overall minimum temperature for the day will be around 14°C while the maximum will touch 22°C.
Looking ahead over the upcoming days, the general trend will involve cloudy skies with sunny spells and the possibility of scattered showers. The temperatures will fluctuate between a minimum of 14°C and a maximum of 24°C. These conditions are expected to persist for the next few days, ensuring comfortable days and cooler nights.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox