Today's weather in London
This morning, we can expect an overall cool start with the possibility of some scattered showers. The temperatures are predicted to start at around 12°C. However, as we move into the afternoon, it looks like the temperatures will rise up to a maximum of 21°C and the possibilities of scattered showers still linger.
Moving on to tomorrow morning, we should anticipate similar temperatures as today. It is forecast to be a cool start to the day yet again, with the same chance of scattered showers. As we head into the afternoon, there will be a slight increase in the temperature, we anticipate it will reach a high of 23°C. In comparison to today, tomorrow will be slightly warmer.
Looking ahead into the next few days, the temperatures will fluctuate between 16°C and 22°C. The general trend suggests that we will continue to experience scattered showers throughout the period. It appears as though the cooler temperatures and chances of rain will be persistent over the next few days. Overall, it will be a good idea to keep your umbrellas handy!
