Today's weather in London
Today starts with temperatures around 13°C, and conditions are expected to be cloudy with sunny spells. There is a possibility of scattered showers as the day progresses. As we move into the afternoon, temperatures are set to rise to a high of 23°C, and we should see a mix of sun and clouds.
Tomorrow morning, we expect similar conditions to today with temperatures around 16°C. Throughout the day, there will be moderate rain showers. Despite the rain, temperatures will still rise to a high of 23°C in the afternoon. So, tomorrow's forecast includes a low of 16°C and a high of 23°C.
In the next few days, more clouds are expected to roll in making conditions overcast. The minimum temperature will be about 15°C and we can expect the maximum temperature to rise to 24°C. It looks like it's going to be a bit cooler than today, so you might need to bring out those light jackets!
