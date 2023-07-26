26 July 2023

Today's weather in London

By AI Newsroom
26 July 2023

Today starts with temperatures around 13°C, and conditions are expected to be cloudy with sunny spells. There is a possibility of scattered showers as the day progresses. As we move into the afternoon, temperatures are set to rise to a high of 23°C, and we should see a mix of sun and clouds.

Tomorrow morning, we expect similar conditions to today with temperatures around 16°C. Throughout the day, there will be moderate rain showers. Despite the rain, temperatures will still rise to a high of 23°C in the afternoon. So, tomorrow's forecast includes a low of 16°C and a high of 23°C.

In the next few days, more clouds are expected to roll in making conditions overcast. The minimum temperature will be about 15°C and we can expect the maximum temperature to rise to 24°C. It looks like it's going to be a bit cooler than today, so you might need to bring out those light jackets!

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

TfL removes fake Barbie posters slamming Rishi Sunak, Suella Braverman and Jacob Rees-Mogg

news

Worst GP surgeries named and shamed PLUS top trending stories from around the UK

news

Today's weather in London

news