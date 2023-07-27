Today's weather in London
This morning will start off with heavy rain and a temperature of 16°C. As we move into the afternoon, temperatures will rise slightly to a maximum of 21°C, accompanied by scattered showers.
Moving onto tomorrow morning, conditions are expected to be cooler with a temperature of around 17°C and cloudy with sunny spells. Compared to today, we can expect less rain. By the afternoon, the temperature will increase to a maximum of 24°C. Tomorrow will be generally cooler compared to today with scattered showers.
Looking at the overall trends for the next few days, expect the temperatures to range between a cool 16°C to a warm 22°C, with scattered showers throughout the day. Make sure to keep an umbrella handy!
