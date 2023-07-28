Today's weather in London
Today, it will be a cool morning with a temperature of 15°C and indications of scattered showers. As the day progresses, it is expected to remain quite nippy with the temperature climbing to a maximum of 23°C in the afternoon. The cloudy morning will pave way for an afternoon filled with sunny spells, although the possibility of scattered showers remains.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be slightly warmer than today with a temperature of 16°C, mixed with sunny spells. As the day unfolds, the temperature will peak at 22°C in the afternoon, maintaining the trend of a cool day. Just like today, the morning's sunny spells will carry into the afternoon, with a lower likelihood of rain.
In terms of the general weather trends for the next few days, it is anticipated to remain cool with temperatures oscillating between 14°C and 18°C. There is a recurring trend of scattered showers in the forecast, so ensure to keep an umbrella handy. The afternoons promise to bring some relief from the morning chill with temperatures peaking around 18°C, coupled with intermittent sunny spells between the clouds.
