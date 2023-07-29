Today's weather in London
Clouds and sunny spells will dominate the morning with temperatures around 16°C. As the morning progresses, the cloud will persist with a chance of scattered showers. The afternoon will be comfortably warm, reaching up to 22°C, with scattered showers likely. The sky remains cloudy with sunny spells, adding a beautiful contrast to the city's skyline.
Tomorrow morning is expected to begin on a similar note as today, with temperatures around 14°C under a cloudy sky. However, the likelihood of scattered showers increases, so an umbrella might be a good idea. Into the afternoon, temperatures will rise to a cooler 18°C as the scattered showers continue. In comparison to today, the maximum temperature is set to be a bit lower, making for a cooler day overall.
Looking ahead, the next few days continue a trend of cloudy skies with sunny spells and scattered showers. Temperatures range between a brisk 17°C minimum and a warm maximum of 23°C. Despite the occasional showers, the temperatures ensure comfortable conditions throughout the day.
