Today's weather in London
The weather this morning starts off with cloudy spells and a cool temperature of 14°C. However, temperatures are set to increase to a high of 19°C as the morning progresses. Chances of scattered showers are possible, so keep that umbrella close by. Moving into the afternoon, the temperatures will continue to rise, hitting a peak of 19°C. The cloudy spell will persist, and there remains a possibility of scattered showers. The day will close with a minimum temperature of 14°C and a maximum of 19°C.
Looking at tomorrow's forecast, the morning will be similar to today with cloudy spells and a cool start at 17°C. The likelihood of scattered showers continues. Temperatures will rise as the day goes on, with an anticipated high of 23°C in the afternoon. The cloud coverage will subside to reveal sunny spells, but the chance for scattered showers still stands. The minimum temperature for the day will be 17°C, with a high of 23°C.
As we look ahead to the next few days, the temperatures are expected to fluctuate between a cool 15°C in the early mornings to a warm 24°C in the afternoons. Scattered showers are expected to continue intermittently throughout the week. However, we are also anticipating periods of cloudy spells with sunshine.
