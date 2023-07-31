Monday morning blues with rainy start in the capital
This morning, we can expect overcast skies with a chance of rain showers. The temperature will hover around 16°C. As we move into the afternoon, the rainy spells may persist. The temperature will rise slightly, reaching a high of 21°C.
Moving on to tomorrow's forecast, the morning will begin with temperatures similar to this morning, around 15°C. Skies will be mostly cloudy, though not as grey as today. By afternoon, we can expect more sun, with temperatures peaking at around 21°C.
Looking ahead at the next few days, there seems to be a general trend of cool temperatures - ranging from 14°C to 20°C. While rain showers may be scattered throughout, we'll also be seeing periods of cloud coverage and possible sunny spells. All in all, some lovely, cool weather to look forward to.
