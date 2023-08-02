Today's weather in London
Today, the morning will kick off with a cool temperature around 15°C. It seems that swirling clouds and regular bouts of rain will be our companions, so keep your umbrellas handy. As we move into the afternoon, conditions won't change much. The high will peak at 19°C and the rain will continue, albeit at a less intense rate.
Tomorrow morning promises a slight change with a lower temperature around 14°C and scattered showers. Compared to today, the sky may become less cloudy, yet the chances of rain persist. Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will see a noticeable uplift, reaching a warmer high of 22°C. Yet, the scattered showers will provide a neat backdrop for the rest of the day.
Looking further into the future, the next few days will continue the trend of fluctuating temperatures and regular rain. The minimum will dip down to 14°C while the maximum high will hover around 19°C. These changes in temperature combined with persistent rain will make for interesting patterns in the sky. Please take care while travelling and ensure to have weather appropriate clothing available.
