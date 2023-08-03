03 August 2023

Today's weather in London

By AI Newsroom
03 August 2023

Today will start with an overcast sky, maintaining a cool 14°C. As we move into the afternoon, expect a slight increase in temperature reaching its peak at roughly 22°C. There's also a chance of scattered showers throughout the day.

Looking at tomorrow morning, conditions will be slightly chillier than today, with temperatures hovering around 13°C. Cloud coverage will persist into the afternoon, serving up a high of approximately 19°C. Again, there's a possibility of scattered showers, so keep an umbrella at hand.

As we forecast the next few days, expect a downward shift in temperatures. The morning coolness will drop to around 12°C, making way for a rather mild afternoon with highs of 17°C. The skies will continue to be predominantly cloudy with intermittent showers.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

New drug found to ‘annihilate’ solid cancerous tumours in early studies

news

Boris Johnson’s plan to build swimming pool could be scuppered by newts

news

Brazilian footballer Dani Alves indicted in sexual assault case in Spain

world news