Today's weather in London
Today will start with an overcast sky, maintaining a cool 14°C. As we move into the afternoon, expect a slight increase in temperature reaching its peak at roughly 22°C. There's also a chance of scattered showers throughout the day.
Looking at tomorrow morning, conditions will be slightly chillier than today, with temperatures hovering around 13°C. Cloud coverage will persist into the afternoon, serving up a high of approximately 19°C. Again, there's a possibility of scattered showers, so keep an umbrella at hand.
As we forecast the next few days, expect a downward shift in temperatures. The morning coolness will drop to around 12°C, making way for a rather mild afternoon with highs of 17°C. The skies will continue to be predominantly cloudy with intermittent showers.
