Today's weather in London
Today, the morning starts quite cool with a temperature of 14°C with scattered showers possible. The sky will be overcast, not promising much sunlight to warm up the surroundings. As the day progresses into the afternoon, there will be a noticeable increase in temperature, reaching a maximum of 20°C. Cloud coverage will remain significant, and the chance of scattered showers will persist.
Tomorrow morning will usher in a shift in conditions. The temperature will take a slight dip to 13°C, and clouds will continue to dominate the sky. However, expect more than just scattered showers as moderate rain is on the forecast. The afternoon doesn't promise much change from the morning, with the temperature slightly rising to a maximum of 19°C. Rain will still be in the picture, making it a day to keep your umbrellas close.
Looking ahead into the next few days, the trend seems consistent. Scattered showers are possible with temperatures fluctuating within the range of 12°C to 19°C. The early mornings will be cooler, with temperatures steadily rising into the afternoon. Skies are set to remain predominantly cloudy, with occasional sunny periods. A typical summer week, mixed with a blend of rain and sun. Remember to plan your outdoors keeping these conditions in mind.
