Today's weather in London
Today starts off cool with temperatures around 12°C and cloudy with sunny spells. As the day progresses, these conditions change slightly, with scattered showers becoming a possibility. By mid-morning, the temperature will rise to 15°C, providing a more comfortable climate, although not entirely free from the chance of rain. Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will reach a maximum of 17°C, with continuing chances of scattered showers.
Tomorrow morning mirrors today's conditions in terms of temperature, starting at a cool 12°C, and the presence of sun scattered with clouds. However, in comparison, the afternoon will bring a significant change. The day will warm up, reaching a maximum temperature of 25°C with clear skies. The general trend of the day will be much sunnier with the temperature fluctuating between the minimum of 12°C in the early morning to a much warmer afternoon.
Looking ahead at the next few days, the general trend indicates an increase in temperature. The mornings will start at a slightly warmer 16°C, and by afternoon, temperatures are expected to soar up to 27°C. The days will predominantly be sunny, offering plenty of clear skies. Temperatures will vary between 16°C and 27°C catering to a warm climate throughout the day.
