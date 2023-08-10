10 August 2023

Today's weather in London

By The Newsroom
10 August 2023

This morning will have sunny spells, with temperatures warming up. Starting the day at 16°C, it will hit a high of 26°C by the afternoon. The sky will remain clear for most of the day, with the occasional cloud cover making appearances.

Tomorrow morning, we can expect a noticeable shift with overcast skies and temperatures slightly cooler than today, starting at around 18°C. As the day progresses, temperatures will peak at about 24°C in the afternoon. The sky will stay mostly cloudy throughout the day, with a slight chance of scattered showers. The minimum and maximum temperatures for tomorrow are 18°C and 24°C respectively.

Looking ahead to the next few days, the weather will continue to cool slightly. There will be a mix of sunny and cloudy periods with temperatures ranging from 17°C to a high of 23°C. This trend of partly sunny skies and moderate temperatures is expected to continue for most of the week. The minimum temperature over this period will be around 16°C, while daytime temperatures will peak at around 23°C.

