Today's weather in London
This morning will have sunny spells, with temperatures warming up. Starting the day at 16°C, it will hit a high of 26°C by the afternoon. The sky will remain clear for most of the day, with the occasional cloud cover making appearances.
Tomorrow morning, we can expect a noticeable shift with overcast skies and temperatures slightly cooler than today, starting at around 18°C. As the day progresses, temperatures will peak at about 24°C in the afternoon. The sky will stay mostly cloudy throughout the day, with a slight chance of scattered showers. The minimum and maximum temperatures for tomorrow are 18°C and 24°C respectively.
Looking ahead to the next few days, the weather will continue to cool slightly. There will be a mix of sunny and cloudy periods with temperatures ranging from 17°C to a high of 23°C. This trend of partly sunny skies and moderate temperatures is expected to continue for most of the week. The minimum temperature over this period will be around 16°C, while daytime temperatures will peak at around 23°C.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox