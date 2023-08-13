13 August 2023

Today's weather in London

By AI Newsroom
13 August 2023

Today, the morning kicked off on a slightly cool note with the temperature sitting comfortably at 15°C. The sky was covered with a tapestry of clouds and there was a good chance of scattered showers throughout. As the day has progressed, the temperature has gradually climbed to a sunny high of 22°C.

Shifting focus to tomorrow, the morning temperature is anticipated to be slightly higher than today, starting off at 15°C. The sky will bring a repeat performance with it being cloudy and a good likelihood of scattered showers. By afternoon, expect the temperature to ramp up to a high of 24°C. In summary, tomorrow will be a bit warmer than today with a minimum temperature of 15°C and a maximum of 24°C, and a likelihood of rain.

Looking at the weather trend for the next few days, it seems there will be a pattern of patchy rain in the mornings and afternoons. The temperature will range from a cool 13°C to a warmer 24°C. So, brace yourselves for a few cool and rainy mornings and warm afternoons for the next couple of days.

