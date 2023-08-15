15 August 2023

Today's weather in London

By AI Newsroom
15 August 2023

Today kicked off with sunny spells and a cool start reaching a pleasant 13°C. As the day progresses, the city will see cloudy spells intermittently, presenting a predominantly sunny landscape. By afternoon, the temperatures show a steady climb. With the sun peeping out from behind the clouds, the afternoon temperature increases to a warm 24 °C.

Moving on to tomorrow's weather conditions, the day will start off a bit warmer than today with morning temperatures expected to be around 16°C. The morning will witness a mixture of sun and cloud, resulting in a day largely similar to today. As we head into the afternoon, temperatures are set to rise even further to a slightly warmer 25°C, amidst intermittent sunny spells. The minimum and maximum temperatures for the day will be 16°C and 25°C, respectively.

Looking ahead to the next few days, we will continue to see similar weather patterns. Morning temperatures will hover around a fairly warm 16°C, while the afternoons will see temperatures peaking at around 23°C. The skies will largely be filled with a mix of sunny spells and clouds, providing an overall pleasant weather experience. The minimum and maximum temperatures over the next few days will be 16°C and 23°C respectively.

