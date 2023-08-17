Today's weather in London
Today started with a chance of scattered showers but quickly turned into a sunny morning with temperatures around 16°C. As we moved into the afternoon, the sun remained bright and clear and temperatures peaked at a warm 23°C.
As for tomorrow, it will be cooler than today with morning conditions being cloudy and a strong likelihood of scattered showers. The temperature in the morning will be around 18°C. These conditions will continue into the afternoon with temperatures reaching a high of 19°C. Overall, the minimum temperature tomorrow will be 17°C and the maximum will be 19°C.
Looking forward to the next few days, the weather trend indicates another shift. We can expect some possible scattered showers with temperatures starting at 18°C in the morning. It's projected to be warmer than the previous day with afternoon temperatures soaring up to about 25°C. The overall minimum and maximum temperatures for the coming few days range between 18°C and 25°C respectively.
