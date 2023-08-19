Today's weather in London, Saturday August 19
The conditions this morning start with sunny spells and temperatures around 18°C. Moving into the afternoon, expect clear skies with maximum temperatures peaking at a warm 26°C. There's a bit of a breeze but no real concern for scattered showers.
Tomorrow morning seems to be on the cool side compared to today, with temperatures beginning at 16°C. However, the day brightens with full sunshine as we move into the afternoon. Again, there is no sign of scattered showers for the day and you can anticipate a slightly warmer afternoon with temperatures reaching a high of 26°C. With a minimum temperature of 16°C and a high of 26°C, tomorrow's climate overall looks to be on the warm side.
In terms of the climate for the next few days, the pattern stays fairly consistent. Morning temperatures start at a mild 16°C while afternoon temperatures reach a warm 27°C. Sunny conditions seem to be the general trend with no indication of scattered showers on the horizon. The climate over the next few days can be expected to remain warm with minimum temperatures of 16°C and maximum temperatures reaching 27°C.
