Today's weather in London
Today, early risers will be greeted with a clear sky. As the temperature hovers around 18°C in the morning, expect skies to turn cloudy with sunny spells by 4 o'clock. While the possibility of scattered showers persists, this should not dampen the spirit of the day as the temperature will continue to rise, reaching a high of 24°C in the afternoon.
Moving onto tomorrow, the morning will start off slightly cooler at 14°C with cloudy conditions and sunny spells. The clouds are expected to stick around for the rest of the day, though fortunately, the temperature will offer some respite, increasing to a comfortable 21°C in the afternoon. Overall, tomorrow will be a tad cooler than today, so it may be wise to grab a light jacket before heading out.
Looking forward to the next few days, scattered showers are likely to continue, so keep those raincoats and umbrellas at hand. Despite this, temperatures will remain fairly steady, lingering between 13°C and 19°C. Cloud cover is anticipated throughout this period, with sunny spells breaking through from time to time. So, while outdoorsy plans might face some interruptions, it's the perfect weather for a cosy day indoors with a good book or a movie marathon. Enjoy the cooler days while they last!
