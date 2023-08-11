Today's weather in London, Friday August 11
Today starts with overcast skies and a cool 18°C. As the day progresses, it will warm up a bit with afternoon temperatures reaching a high of 25°C, along with occasional sunny spells breaking through the cloud cover. Showers are not expected, maintaining a dry atmosphere during the day.
Tomorrow morning will show quite a change, with clear skies and a considerably cooler start at around 16°C. However, by midday, cloud cover will return, mellowing the sunshine. Afternoon temperatures will rise to about 22°C, significantly cooler than today. The possibility of scattered showers is also in the mix, so don't forget your umbrella when heading outside.
Looking at the weather trends for the next few days, expect a mixture of sunny spells and periods of cloudiness. The temperatures will hover between a mild 15°C in the mornings to a pleasant 24°C in the afternoons. The chances of rain are generally slim, making for mostly dry days. Enjoy the cool mornings and comfortably warm afternoons in the coming days.
