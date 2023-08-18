18 August 2023

Today's weather in London, Friday August 18

By AI Newsroom
18 August 2023

Starting with today, the morning begins with cloudy conditions and a chance of scattered showers. The temperature is expected to start around 18°C. Come afternoon, you may notice an increase in cloud cover with the temperature reaching its peak of 23°C. There may still be the possibility of scattered showers throughout the day.

Turning to tomorrow, the morning will be slightly cooler than today, with a temperature of around 17°C and moderate rainfall predicted. Despite the damp start to the day, the afternoon will see a slight improvement in conditions with the arrival of some clear spells amongst the cloud cover. However, there will still be a significant chance of some scattered showers. Tomorrow’s temperature will peak at 24°C – a touch warmer than today.

Looking ahead to the next few days, the general weather trend seems to be improving. We can expect sunny conditions with temperatures ranging between 15°C in the mornings and going up to a lovely 26°C in the afternoons. Despite some cloud cover occurring on occasion, there are currently no predictions of rain, making it ideal to enjoy all that a sunny day brings.

