Today's weather in London, Friday July 21
The day will start off with scattered showers and a temperature of 14°C in the morning. The sky will be cloudy with the possibility of some sunny spells. As the day progresses, the temperature will rise to a maximum of 21°C in the afternoon. It's a good idea to keep an umbrella handy as there's a chance of rain throughout the day.
Moving onto tomorrow, the morning will be slightly cooler when compared to today, with a minimum temperature of 12°C. The sky will predominantly be cloudy and it's likely to be a rainy day. By the afternoon, the temperature will reach only up to 16°C. Overall, tomorrow's trend appears to be cooler and wetter than today.
In the next few days, scattered showers can be expected with a general trend of cooler temperatures. The minimum and maximum temperatures will range within 16°C and 23°C respectively. Therefore, it would be sensible to dress accordingly and to keep an umbrella close at hand due to the likelihood of rain.
