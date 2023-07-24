Today's weather in London: more rain with sunny spells
Today, you can expect the morning to start with scattered showers and a cool temperature of about 14°C. As the day progresses into the afternoon, it will remain overcast with occasional sunny spells. The possibility of scattered showers will still linger throughout the day. Temperatures will rise slightly, reaching a peak of 19°C in the mid-afternoon.
As for tomorrow morning, similar conditions to today are expected. The day will start cool with a morning low around 13°C and scattered showers. Compared to today, there will be a slight increase in temperature in the afternoon with the possibility of scattered showers. The maximum temperature will reach an average of 20°C.
Looking ahead to the rest of the week, rainy conditions will continue. Expected temperatures range from a low of 13°C to a high of 20°C. It's important to keep an umbrella handy as the scattered showers will be a common occurrence throughout the week.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox