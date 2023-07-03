Today's weather in London on first day of Wimbledon
Today will get off to a cool start with temperatures of around 13°C with scattered showers later. There will be a mix of cloud and sunshine and as we move into the afternoon temperatures will slightly increase, with expectations of reaching about 20°C. Scattered showers will continue throughout the day.
Tomorrow starts with scattered showers and similar temperatures. However, later in the day, the temperature will rise slightly higher than today, moving around 21°C in the peak of the afternoon. Rainfall will occasionally interrupt the sunny spells.
The next few days will see a similar picture with rain and moderate temperatures. Days will typically begin with cool temperatures of around 10°C, warming up to approximately 21°C in the afternoons. The blend of sunshine and clouds will persist, offering us neither completely sunny nor completely rainy days. The temperatures in the next few days will sway between a minimum of 10°C and a maximum of 21°C.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox