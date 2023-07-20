Today's weather in London, Thursday July 20
Starting off today, the morning will be cool at 13°C with clear skies. As the day progresses, we're looking at cloudy conditions with sunny spells. By afternoon, temperatures are set to elevate to an expected high of 23°C. Scattered showers are a possibility, so keep an umbrella handy.
Moving on to tomorrow morning, we'll experience a slight drop in temperature, starting at a cooler 14°C. Unlike today, the skies will be overcast. As we transition into the afternoon, the sky remains largely cloud-covered. Temperatures will peak at a comfortable 21°C. Scattered showers continue to pop up in the forecast, so it seems the rain gear will get more use.
Looking ahead at the next few days, the trend of scattered showers continues, with moderate rain expected. The temperature is going to stay on the cooler side, with lows of 12°C and highs not exceeding 16°C. Despite the rain, the cool temperatures might provide a welcome relief.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox