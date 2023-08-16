Today's weather in London, Wednesday August 16
The day begins cloudy with sunny spells and a cool start with temperatures at approximately 16°C. As the day progresses into the afternoon, the sky continues to present a mix of clouds and sun with a chance for scattered showers. The temperature rises to a warmer 25°C, marking the day's high.
Moving onto tomorrow, the morning will welcome us with a slightly warmer start as temperatures register at around 17°C. It will be sunnier compared to today with clear skies throughout the morning. Transitioning into the afternoon, it will remain sunny, and temperatures will peak at about 24°C. Overall, tomorrow promises a predominantly sunny day with temperatures fluctuating between 16°C and 24°C.
Looking ahead at the next few days, there appears to be a general trend of scattered showers, especially in the mornings. However, afternoons will mainly feature sunnier spells. Temperature-wise, expect the minimums to linger around 17°C. The maximum temperature over this period will not significantly exceed today's, peaking around 25°C. A consistent feature to note for the coming days would be the likelihood of scattered showers, meaning you might need to keep an umbrella within arm's reach.
