Today's weather in London, Wednesday August 9
This morning, you can expect scattered showers, but with it comes warmer temperatures, starting at 13°C and rising to 21°C by midday. The sun will gradually make an appearance, so despite the possibility of rain, it is a relatively pleasant morning. By this afternoon, the sun will be out in full force, pushing temperatures to a high of 24°C. Cloud cover will increase as the day progresses, providing sunny spells later on.
Tomorrow morning is set to be a stark contrast, with a sunny start and no rain in sight. Temperatures will start slightly higher at 17°C, rising to 24°C by midday. This is a tad warmer than today, so you might feel a slight difference as you start your day. Just like today, the afternoon will be sunny with the temperatures peaking at 26°C, which is a bit warmer than today's peak. The minimum and maximum temperatures for the day will be 16°C and 26°C respectively.
Looking at the next few days, the temperatures are going to continue on an upward trend with minimums and maximums gradually increasing. We expect scattered showers to return, but the temperatures will not be impacted significantly. The lowest temperature recorded will be around 18°C and the highest reaching to 27°C. Despite the scattered showers, it looks like it is going to be quite a warm period.
