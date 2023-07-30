30 July 2023

Today's weather on Birmingham

By AI Newsroom
30 July 2023

For this morning, expect cloudy conditions with sunny spells and a bit of chill in the air at around 13°C. We can anticipate scattered showers as the day progresses. By the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to a maximum of 17°C accompanied by heavy rain.

Regarding tomorrow morning, we will experience similar conditions to today with temperatures starting at a slightly warmer 15°C. Scattered showers are likely throughout the day. By the afternoon, however, a noticeable increase in warmth is expected with temperatures peaking at around 21°C. Despite this, moderate rain will persist throughout the day.

In terms of the general outlook over the next few days, we can expect to see a trend of moderate rain with temperatures fluctuating between a low of 14°C and a high touching near 21°C. It's definitely advisable to keep an umbrella close by and perhaps a light sweater for the cooler mornings.

