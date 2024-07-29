Tom Daley’s husband and children among spectators cheering for diver’s silver

Tom Daley’s husband and two young children were among spectators cheering for the diving star and his teammate Noah Williams as the pair won silver medals at the Paris Olympics.

Daley and Williams came second behind China in the men’s synchronised 10m dive on Monday but were all smiles after the event – with Williams pecking his teammate on the cheek as the pair held up their silver gongs.

Ahead of the games, Daley’s husband, American screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, shared on Instagram that their eldest son Robbie told his parents over a year ago that he wished he could watch his “papa” dive in the Olympics in person.

The two young boys could be seen in the crowd at the Aquatics Centre on Monday, with Mr Black pumping his fist and cheering after one of Daley and Williams’ dives.

Other spectators could be seen waving union flags and sporting “Team Daley” t-shirts as they watched the event.

Last week, Mr Black posted on Instagram: “It’s been a little over 16 months since our eldest son, Robbie, shared with Tom that he wished he could watch his Papa dive in the Olympics in person.

“Yesterday Tom kissed our boys goodbye before entering the Paris 2024 Olympic Village. Today I took our boys to see the Eiffel Tower in this, one of my favourite cities in the world.

“We are so proud of Tom for all of the sacrifices and incredibly hard work he’s put in to get to his 5th Olympics and to make Robbie’s wish come true!”

Daley and Williams smiled as they took to the podium after sharing a hug with one of their coaches following the final round of diving.

It is the second diving medal of the Paris Games for Team GB following a bronze for Scarlett Mew Jensen and Yasmin Harper on Saturday.

Elsewhere in Paris, Team GB stars Tom Pidcock and Max Whitlock will be going for medals in their respective events on Monday, while the eventing team also competes for a place on the platform.