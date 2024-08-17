Too much at stake for Israel-Gaza talks to fail, say UK and EU foreign ministers

There is “too much at stake” in Israel-Gaza ceasefire negotiations for the “prospect for peace” to be undermined, a joint statement from the foreign ministers of the UK, France, Germany and Italy has said.

Talks have been continuing with officials from mediating countries the US, Egypt and Qatar, raising hopes that a deal could be reached.

A statement from the three states said a proposal to bridge the gaps between Israel and Hamas was presented and they expected to work out the details of how to implement a deal next week in Cairo.

The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip has continued to deteriorate with aid and health workers fearing an outbreak of polio.

Escalating regional tensions are increasing the pressure for a deal amid fears that Iran and Hezbollah militants in Lebanon could attack Israel in retaliation for the killings of Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

On Saturday, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy released a statement in conjunction with his French, German and Italian counterparts.

The statement read: “We, the foreign ministers of the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy, strongly support the ongoing mediation efforts by the United States, Egypt and Qatar to conclude the agreement for a ceasefire and the release of hostages and are encouraged by the constructive approach adopted so far.

“We welcome the fact that technical work will continue over the coming days, including on both the humanitarian provisions and the specific arrangements relating to hostages and detainees, and that senior officials will then reconvene before the end of next week with the aim of concluding the agreement.

“We urge all parties to continue to engage positively and flexibly in this process. We underline the importance of avoiding any escalatory action in the region which would undermine the prospect for peace. There is too much at stake.”

Since Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7, more than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza’s health ministry.