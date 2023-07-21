Top trending news stories around the UK on Friday July 21

Last month, The Sunday Times unveiled the top performing primary schools in Scotland, featuring Knoxland Primary School from West Dunbartonshire in the top 100, determined by reading, writing, numeracy, and speech abilities. Sixty-three of 1,200 participating schools achieved top grades across all indicators. This ranking doesn't necessarily denote the schools' overall quality, as various societal and financial aspects weren't considered. Last month, GlasgowWorld initiated their league of Scottish High Schools, publishing an article on the best performing high schools in Glasgow.

A former Birmingham bus driver, Steven Taylor, has received a prison sentence for a scam involving counterfeit bus, train and Metro tickets, which defrauded travel companies out of over £160,000. Taylor, who remains at large after fleeing to Tanzania, used a home printing press to create false monthly travel passes, selling them through a network of sellers at discounted prices. The fraud took place from January 2014 to August 2017. His accomplice, Sandra Smith, was sentenced in December to an 18-month community order. The scam earned the pair around £61,000.

Queens Road, once a bustling hub in central Bristol, has seen numerous businesses shut down, leaving many vacant units. Despite the closures, including NatWest bank and Allison Jayne, new businesses are expected to emerge, according to Vicky Lee, head of Bristol City Centre BID. As these prospective tenants prepare to occupy the units, a renaissance-inspired paint jam is planned to revitalise the area, in celebration of Bristol's 650th year as a city. This project aims to transform the street into an outdoor art gallery ahead of the new retail and food and drink outlets arriving later in the year.

Two Liverpool landmarks, the Royal Albert Dock and the Royal Liver Building, were awarded at the 2023 International Beautiful Buildings Awards at St. Paul's Cathedral, London. The Royal Albert Dock received the Gold Green Apple Environment Award for Beautiful Buildings in the Mixed Use Buildings category. The Royal Liver Building was awarded Bronze in the Refurbishment category. These awards highlight structures that positively contribute to our environment, including eco-friendly features like recycling and reduced emissions.

Tucked away in Bishopsworth, the Cater Road Cafe, also known as The Full House and Bakers Cafe, offers hearty meals to the local trading estate. The spacious cafe features an open kitchen, with an extensive menu, catering primarily to early morning workers and parents. The offerings range from a sizeable breakfast selection to lunchtime meals with homemade chips. Despite its slightly confusing identity, the cafe's affordable and satisfying meals make it worth the visit. It operates from 7 am until just after lunchtime, providing an essential service to locals and ought to be supported.

Four Bristol-area pubs are shortlisted for awards at this year's Great British Pub Awards. Almondsbury Creative, an arts and crafts community hub, is nominated for the 'best pub for families' award. The Keynsham Courtyard, known for live music and open mic nights, is up for 'Admiral Taverns pub of the year'. Both The Swan at Thornbury and The White Horse at Hambrook are nominated in the 'Stonegate Group Pub Partners pub of the year' category. Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in Manchester on 19 September.

A house in Hamilton, featured on BBC Scotland's sitcom Two Doors Down, has been put on the market by Lanarkshire Law Estate Agents for £165,000. The property, which appeared in a famed scene between characters Alan and Cath, initially stood in Bishoppbriggs for outside shoots, before moving to Hamilton. Situated near Chatelherault Primary School and a stone's throw from South Lanarkshire town centre, the Avonbrae Crescent residence served as the fictional Latimer Crescent in the show.

Ben Bennett, owner of the popular Crafty Egg cafe in Stokes Croft, Bristol, has plans to shift the brunch venue to a larger location across the road at the newly redeveloped Carriageworks. The new venue, which Bennett intends to operate seven days a week from 8am to 11pm, is aimed at accommodating the venue's weekend crowd. The current cafe will stay open until the new site is ready. The new location will also feature outdoor seating and host events such as talks, quizzes, and comedy and acoustic music sessions.

The LV= Insurance Men's Ashes series arrives in Manchester this week, with England needing to win to balance the series 2-2. The Old Trafford Test begins on Wednesday, July 19 and will finish by Sunday, July 23. Weather is set to play a crucial part with mixed conditions expected. Day 2 might be cloudy with late afternoon sun and a high of 18C. Showers are predicted for Friday morning, clearing in the afternoon with similar temperatures. Saturday could see heavy rain disrupting play and temperatures around 17C. The final day looks breezy with a high of 20C.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper and his Australian counterpart, Catherine King, visited the HS2's Curzon Street Station in Birmingham. Despite construction delays and rising costs, the government claims the HS2 project is providing substantial benefits to the Midlands and North, including over 1,000 jobs and 100 new apprenticeships. The station, expected to be operational by 2033, will increase Britain’s rail network capacity and stimulate regional economic growth. The project also promotes the UK's role in major infrastructure projects, extending the work and learning of HS2 overseas.