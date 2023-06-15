Top trending stories from around the UK

The Glasgow Sub Crawl, a treasured tradition, involves 15 stops and 15 drinks along the city's unaltered subway system. Born from the creative minds of Glaswegians, this pub crawl is an unwritten rite of passage for residents. Participants often dress up in themed costumes, and embark on an unforgettable drinking journey. Our list of the best pubs for the 2023 Sub Crawl, starting at Buchanan Street and ending at Partick Cross, will guide you on this iconic adventure.

Glasgow is experiencing hot temperatures as the UK faces a heatwave. Many are anticipating cooler weather and rain for their gardens. The UK has seen thunderstorms and rain showers recently, with the Scottish Environment Protection Agency issuing flood alerts. The Met Office predicts more rain for parts of the UK, though Edinburgh is expected to remain dry and sunny. Glasgow's weather forecast for the week includes mostly dry and sunny conditions, with the possibility of showers and thunderstorms later in the week.

A burst water main in Aston, Birmingham, caused major flood waters and left taps dry in some homes. Three people were rescued from stranded vehicles and several businesses were made inaccessible. Affected roads were reopened by 15:00 after repair work was completed by noon. Lichfield Road in Aston remains closed, and bus service 67 continues to divert in both directions. The likely extra congestion on the A38M is expected to disrupt traffic.

St James' Park hosted two sold-out Sam Fender concerts over the weekend, giving fans a first look at the upcoming safe standing trial. Newcastle United will test licensed standing for 1,800 supporters in the South East Corner and some away fans on Level 7 of the Leazes end next season. Reactions to the change were mixed, with some fans excited about the new setup, and others expressing disappointment at having to give up their long-standing seats. The trial has become a topic of debate among Toon supporters.

Dogs Trust's rehoming centre in Glasgow cares for over a dozen dogs at a time, sometimes having over 60 dogs seeking permanent homes. Each year, hundreds of dogs from various breeds find new families through their Mount Vernon site. If you cannot commit to a full-time dog, consider volunteering as a dog foster carer or in other roles, such as a laundry assistant. To adopt, simply fill out an application form and schedule an appointment at the rehoming centre. The team offers post-adoption support and advice. Visit Dogs Trust Glasgow's website for more information.

Touchwood shopping centre in Solihull is soon to welcome luxury fashion store Mint Velvet as its latest addition. Replacing Joules, which left a few months ago, Mint Velvet offers "relaxed glamour" with easy shapes, beautiful prints, and flattering fits. Founded in 2009 by friends Liz, Lisa, and Jane, the brand currently has locations in Leamington Spa and Stratford-upon-Avon, as well as being stocked in John Lewis at Touchwood. Mint Velvet is also advertising for staff positions through a QR code on its new signs.

Wolverhampton Councillor Stephen Simkins has criticised the repeated delays and high cost of the West Midlands tram network development, blaming poor governance and rising costs due to HS2. He expressed concern that the reputations of local authorities were at stake and called for more investment in local businesses to reduce the reliance on foreign manufacturing. Dudley Council leader Patrick Harley agreed and said more focus was needed to manage finances for large-scale projects.

The top performing secondary schools in Sutton Coldfield have been identified based on the latest available data. As children across the country take their GCSE exams, parents are in search of the best schools for their children's transition in September. Examining data from the school information website Snobe, we have ranked schools according to the percentage of grades at Grade 5 or above at GCSE level. Our list includes state schools within the borough.

Noah's, a new seafood restaurant situated under the flyover overlooking the Cumberland Basin, offers stunning panoramic views of iconic Bristol landmarks and a diverse menu catering to various tastes. The eatery, which is in the hands of award-winning Bath seafood restaurant owners, features well spaced tables, aqua blue banquettes, and a distinct nautical theme. From traditional fish and chips to locally sourced whole Cornish sole, Noah's provides a unique waterfront dining experience for Bristol residents and visitors alike.

The release date for the Geordie film "A New Breed of Criminal," which chronicles Stephen Sayers' rise in the criminal ranks of Newcastle's West End, has been revealed. Written by local actor and Newcastle United fan Steve Wraith, the film is based on the book "Operation Sayers." The story follows reformed Elswick criminal Stephen Sayers, portrayed by Wraith, as he becomes a feared figure in the 1990s crime scene. Shot in Tyneside and Tenerife, the film features an interview with director Richard John Taylor and includes work from executive producer Stephen Sayers. The film is set to release on 11th September.