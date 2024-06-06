Tories accept another £5m from donor Frank Hester in racism row

The Conservative Party has accepted another £5 million from Frank Hester, the businessman accused of saying Labour’s Diane Abbott “should be shot”, new figures show.

Electoral Commission data released on Thursday showed the payments from Mr Hester’s healthcare software firm, the Phoenix Partnership, in January, before he became embroiled in a row over the alleged racist comments.

He also handed the Tories £10 million last year, taking the the total from the party’s biggest donor to £15 million.

Ms Abbott said the latest donation was “an insult to me and all black women”.

It was reported in March that the Conservative backer said in 2019 that Ms Abbott – who in 1987 became the first black woman elected to Parliament – made him want to “hate all black women” and “should be shot”.

Rishi Sunak came under fire for his handling of the fallout from the remarks.

The Prime Minister eventually condemned the remarks as “racist” but resisted calls to return the money, saying the tech boss’s “remorse should be accepted”.

Mr Hester admitted making “rude” comments about Ms Abbott, but claimed they had “nothing to do with her gender nor colour of skin”.

In response to his latest donation, Ms Abbott tweeted: “Rishi Sunak belatedly admitted Frank Hester’s remarks that ‘I made him hate all black woman and should be shot’ were racist.

If the Conservatives spend this money they will be proudly funded by a man who made the most appalling racist and sexist comments

“Now it turns out Sunak accepted a further £5 million from him.

“An insult to me and all black women.”

Labour Party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds said: “Rishi Sunak has proven he is a man with no integrity.

“He is too weak to return the money donated by a man who has made violent, misogynist, and racist remarks which belong nowhere near our politics.

“If Rishi Sunak had a backbone he’d have cut ties with Frank Hester months ago, returned the money and apologised properly to Diane Abbott.”

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “How low can Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives go? If the Conservatives spend this money they will be proudly funded by a man who made the most appalling racist and sexist comments.

“Ultimately the buck stops with Rishi Sunak. Sunak must personally intervene and make sure not a penny of this money is spent.

“No amount of tainted funding will stop the threat the Liberal Democrats pose to the Conservatives in many seats across the country.”

Cabinet minister Mel Stride refused to say whether the Conservatives should return the donations.

“I’m not going to get drawn in those kind of issues,” he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

“I believe that Mr Hester has shown considerable remorse since making those remarks, which were utterly unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, Labour accepted another £1.5 million from major donor Dale Vince’s company Ecotricity, according to the Electoral Commission data for the first quarter of 2024.