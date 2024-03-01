Tories expect to make gains in Scotland at general election, says Sunak

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he expects his party to make gains in Scotland at the next general election, despite recent polling.

A Survation poll released on Friday shows the Tories in Scotland will drop to 15% support at the next election – the lowest rating since immediately after Liz Truss’s mini-budget.

But speaking to journalists at the Scottish Conservative conference in Aberdeen, the Prime Minister said the party is feeling positive about the response of voters on the doorstep.

“That’s not reflective of what we’re hearing on the ground – the recent success that we’re having in council by-elections,” he said.

“I think come the election – because that’s ultimately the only one that matters – I think we expect to gain when it comes to Scotland and that’s because our message resonates.”

The Prime Minister went on to take a swipe at the record of the Scottish Government under the stewardship of the SNP, while claiming his Government is “delivering for the people of Scotland”.

He added: “You can see it in our plan for the economy, which is working and we’ve turned the corner at the start of this year.

“Inflation has been halved, wages are rising and we’re cutting people’s taxes, cutting taxes for small businesses.

“The contrast with the SNP and Labour is that they will just take us back to square one.”

His comments come in the weeks after the UK officially entered recession.

The Tories, he said, want to “give people the peace of mind that there’s a brighter future ahead”, but the SNP’s “obsession” with independence means public services – particularly the NHS and education – are suffering.

He added: “If you vote Conservative, not only do you strengthen the Union, you’ll have financial security and peace of mind and strong public services.”