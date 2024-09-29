Tories should hang heads in shame over Send provision, shadow minister says

The previous Conservative government should hang its head in shame after it failed those “most in need”, a shadow education minister said.

Tory MP Gagan Mohindra accused his party of not doing enough for children with special educational needs and disabilities (Send) during its time in power.

Mr Mohindra, who served in the party’s whips’ office between September 2023 and July 2024, made the comments at a Conservative Party conference fringe event on Sunday.

He added that he is frustrated that in some cases parents are “pushed from pillar to post” when trying to secure adequate provision for their children.

The MP for South West Hertfordshire said: “Hertfordshire (County Council) has invested into Send provision, but actually it’s awful.

“I hold my hand up as a Conservative member of Parliament saying my government didn’t do enough on this.

“Yes, we were fighting a global pandemic, and a cost-of-living crisis, and all the rest of it, but actually, the inability for politicians to step in when those most in need needed our support, I think is something we should hang our heads in shame and apologise for, and I’ll happily do that on stage today.”

He went on to tell the PA news agency: “I don’t think money is a wasted solution.”

“I’ve got kids in my constituency who are having to travel quite far because there’s no local provision and part of that actually is we need more Send-focused schools,” he added.

Mr Mohindra continued: “The impact on children should be the primary focus, part of my frustration is that, in a minority of cases, they seem to be pushed from pillar to post.”