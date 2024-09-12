Tory MP calls for crackdown on shisha lounges

Shisha lounges should be clamped down on, as part of legislation to reduce smoking and the use of vapes, a Tory MP has said.

Bob Blackman said failing to include shisha lounges and chewing tobacco, such as paan, in the Tobacco and Vapes Bill would leave “escape clauses”.

In July’s King’s Speech, the Labour Government revived plans to introduce the Bill, originally put forward by the Conservatives.

The Bill proposes progressively increasing the age at which people can buy tobacco, preventing anyone born after January 1 2009 being legally able to do so.

It also aims to curb the attraction of vaping for children and young people, such as restricting the flavours, packaging and display of e-cigarettes.

At business questions on Thursday, Mr Blackman (Harrow East) said: “(Lucy Powell) hasn’t announced the Tobacco and Vapes Bill coming back.

“During the committee stage, I and many members on the other side proposed amendments to the then-government’s Bill, which we would want to progress, I realise that will be considered by the Health Secretary.

“Will she also take back the view that shisha lounges and the sale of paan need to be part of the regulation that we take forward?”

Mr Blackman added that “otherwise we’re going to leave escape clauses” which could lead to “mouth, throat and lung cancer”.

Commons Leader Lucy Powell replied: “He will know on the Tobacco and Vapes Bill that we announced that we would take forward that Bill in our King’s Speech, it will be coming forward to this House in due course.

“And I know that one of the issues the Secretary of State is looking at is how we can look at the amendments from the previous session in order to strengthen that Bill before we introduce it.”

In August this year, Sir Keir Starmer did not rule out a smoking ban in outdoor spaces such as pub gardens, and hospital and university campuses, after The Sun reported that leaked “secret Whitehall papers” featured this plan.

On smoking, the Prime Minister said: “It’s a huge burden on the NHS and, of course, it’s a burden on the taxpayer.”

He added that “more details” on his plans would be revealed.