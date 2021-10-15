error code: 1003
15 October 2021

Tory MP Sir David Amess dies after being stabbed at constituency surgery

By UK Newsroom
15 October 2021

Conservative MP Sir David Amess has died after being stabbed multiple times at a meeting with constituents.

A suspect has been arrested after the Tory veteran was stabbed several times during a “very distressing” incident at a constituency surgery in Essex.

The 69-year-old victim, who has been an MP since 1983, was fatally injured at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex midday on Friday.

Witnesses described the scene as “very distressing”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Tory MP Sir David Amess dies after being stabbed at constituency surgery

news

Queen overheard saying she is ‘irritated’ by world leaders’ lack of action on climate crisis

world news

Adele’s Easy on Me has fans in ‘tears’ as she sings about divorce

entertainment