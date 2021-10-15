Tory MP Sir David Amess dies after being stabbed at constituency surgery
By UK Newsroom
Conservative MP Sir David Amess has died after being stabbed multiple times at a meeting with constituents.
A suspect has been arrested after the Tory veteran was stabbed several times during a “very distressing” incident at a constituency surgery in Essex.
The 69-year-old victim, who has been an MP since 1983, was fatally injured at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex midday on Friday.
Witnesses described the scene as “very distressing”.
