Tory MP reads out AI-generated speech in Commons ‘first’

A Conservative MP has read out a parliamentary speech generated by artificial intelligence (AI) as he called for a regulator for algorithms.

Luke Evans, the MP for Bosworth, told the Commons: “I think this may be a first” as he shared a speech compiled by AI programme which had been given the command to write a Churchillian speech on the state of the UK over the last 12 months.

Intervening, Labour’s Kevin Brennan (Cardiff West) asked: “Did he write that himself or was it written by artificial intelligence?”

Dr Evans replied: “(He) has generally pointed out exactly the point that I’m alluding to, for this speech would have been one you may well have heard in a House but it was actually put together by ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer) an artificial intelligence run by OpenAI.”

Speaking on the issue on the final day before MPs adjourn for Christmas, he added: “This year there has been a seismic change in the way in which AI can be used.

“Now AI and algorithms are going to have huge impacts on the labour market, diagnosis, tools, education, society and it needs a far wider debate than today.”

Dr Evans added: “But I think we’re missing a trick here because I believe there should be a regulator for algorithms and artificial intelligence to run concurrently and in synergy with the technology that we’re developing.”

He finished his speech with an AI-generated rhyming Christmas poem about the Houses of Parliament, including a mention of the Speaker.