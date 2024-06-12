Tory MPs will fight for ‘permanent removal’ of tariffs on sales of Scotch to US

Scottish Tory MPs at Westminster will fight for the “permanent removal” of export tariffs on sales of Scotch whisky to the US, the party has pledged.

Conservatives made the commitment as the party sought to highlight its “unwavering” support for the industry.

Scottish Conservative Party chairman Craig Hoy visited a distillery in Glasgow to toast the sector’s “continued success”, saying this was “hugely important” for Scotland’s economy.

The latest figures showed the sector contributed £5.3 billion to Scotland’s economy in 2022, while also supporting more than 40,000 jobs across Scotland.Whisky is also a key industry in areas such as Moray, where the Conservatives are defending seats in an election campaign that has been hit by the announcement that party leader Douglas Ross will step down after the General Election.

Mr Hoy, speaking on a visit to the Clydeside Distillery in Glasgow, recalled how Scottish Tory MPs had previously pushed the UK Government for a freeze in duty on Scotch and had highlighted the sector’s concerns about the Scottish Government’s plans for both alcohol advertising restrictions and a deposit return scheme.

The Conservative MSP said: “Whisky is one of Scotland’s continued success stories and is hugely important for helping to grow our economy.

“I’m delighted to be alongside the Scotch Whisky Association at one of our newer distilleries to toast the industry.

“The Scottish Conservatives will always be unwavering in our support for Scotch Whisky and our MPs elected on July 4 will be strong voices for them in Westminster.”

Mr Hoy said Tories had “shown that before with our MPs being instrumental in securing duty freezes from the Chancellor”.

He added: “We also stood firm against the SNP-Greens’ botched bottle return scheme and proposed ban on alcohol advertising, both of which would have inflicted great damage on the whisky industry.

“There is more to do and we will campaign for the permanent removal of tariffs on exports to America.”

Mr Hoy said: “If voters unite around the Scottish Conservatives in key seats up and down Scotland, then we can get the focus onto people’s real priorities like growing our economy and backing key industries, rather than the SNP continuing to obsess over independence.”