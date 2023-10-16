Tory Peter Bone facing suspension over finding of bullying and sexual misconduct
By The Newsroom
Tory MP Peter Bone has been recommended for a six-week suspension from the Commons after being found to have committed bullying and sexual misconduct against a staff member.
Parliament’s Independent Expert Panel said the MP for Wellingborough “committed many varied acts of bullying and one act of sexual misconduct” against a member of his staff in 2012 and 2013.
The suspension, if approved by MPs, could lead to the Conservative facing a recall petition that would pave the way for another possible by-election.
Mr Bone said the allegations are “false and untrue” and “without foundation” as he vowed to continue representing his constituents.
